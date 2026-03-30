Bayern Munich deny Mohamed Salah approach after Liverpool star linked with joining Harry Kane & Vincent Kompany

The attacker confirmed his exit in a heartfelt video he shared on social media, sparking rampant speculation about his future. Ibrahim Hassan, the director of the Egyptian national team, suggested he had heard talk of the winger’s camp receiving bids from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Serie A.

In response to the mounting rumours, his agent, Ramy Abbas, took to X to clarify the situation, maintaining: "We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows."