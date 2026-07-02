AFP
Barcelona's transfer shackles finally off as La Liga lifts massive spending restrictions
Major boost for Barca
Following a gruelling period of financial austerity, the Blaugrana have been restored to the standard 1:1 recruitment rule, allowing them to operate normally in the market, as reported by Marca.
While league president Javier Tebas and Barcelona president Joan Laporta avoided making a triumphant public declaration during Wednesday's executive inauguration event, both hierarchies were well aware that the club’s sporting reality had fundamentally shifted. The breakthrough arrives as a monumental relief for a boardroom that has spent a long time executing aggressive economic manoeuvres to balance the books.
- AFP
Financial freedom in the transfer market
The most immediate impact of this change is how Barcelona can utilise funds generated from player sales. Previously, the club could only reinvest a small fraction of any incoming transfer fees. Now, the club is free to spend the entirety of its earnings. For example, the €11m received for Ansu Fati and the €3m for Iñaki Peña can now be fully directed toward new arrivals. The same principle would apply to a potential €30m sale of Marc Casadó.
Furthermore, the club has successfully trimmed a significant portion of its wage bill. The departures of high earners have already cleared approximately €58m in salary space. This figure is expected to grow even further as the club prepares for the potential exits of Marc-André ter Stegen and Casadó. This newfound flexibility has already facilitated the arrival of Anthony Gordon and allowed the club to continue its pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.
Registration headaches a thing of the past
Beyond the ability to buy, the move to the 1:1 rule provides a sense of liberation regarding player registrations. In previous seasons, Barcelona fans were left anxious until the final moments of the window as the club struggled to register new signings like Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The bureaucratic hurdles that saw players forced to wait for La Liga approval should now be navigated with far greater ease. With the 1:1 rule active, Barca now have the administrative support to back up their sporting ambitions.
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Laporta speaks out on Alvarez
Laporta publicly broke his silence on Barcelona's pursuit of Alvarez this week, claiming the Argentine is eager to make the switch to the Spotify Camp Nou. He said: "Let me state upfront that we continue to have great respect for Atletico. The tweets were before Julian stated that he wants to play for a big team; he didn't mention Barca. Some interpreted it as Barca, and others didn't. We didn't force this; it was the player himself. This player was on Barça's radar before signing for City, and even before that. At that time, we couldn't afford the transfer. We made an offer, club to club.
"Barca can handle any operation, but with sporting and economic logic. We'll dictate the market. I've spoken with Atlético and made it clear what we want. Deco made an offer. We know the player wants to come to Barça, and has for a long time. We made this proposal with all due respect to the Madrid club. They told me they weren't planning to sell because we didn't have any alternatives. We'll maintain this offer for as long as we deem necessary. We won't be at their mercy. If they want to make the move, we'd be delighted. The offer isn't open-ended."