AFP
Barca hit seven! Raphinha hat-trick and Joao Cancelo stunner maintain perfect Liga start for Hansi Flick's side
Barca maintain perfect domestic start
Barca secured their sixth consecutive Liga victory of the season with an emphatic 7-2 win against Racing Santander. Flick’s side proved far too strong for their visitors during a breathtaking home performance.
The relentless hosts wasted absolutely no time in establishing their dominance on the pitch. Just eight minutes into the contest, Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in spectacular fashion to delight the home supporters.
The Portugal international unleashed a stunning strike from 25 yards out. His powerful effort crashed in off the underside of the crossbar to set the tone for an incredibly high-scoring afternoon.
- AFP
Raphinha leads the attacking charge
Raphinha quickly took centre stage to double Barcelona's advantage midway through the first half. The Brazilian attacker won a penalty following a challenge from Pedro Felipe and confidently converted the resulting spot-kick.
Santander momentarily disrupted the hosts' rhythm when Maguette Gueye controlled the ball superbly before poking it home to make it 2-1. However, Barca swiftly restored their two-goal cushion when a fierce Cancelo strike deflected heavily off Asier Villalibre and into the net.
Before the half-time whistle blew, Raphinha struck again to make it 4-1. The winger finished clinically after latching onto a precise pass from team-mate Dani Olmo.
Drama and errors create tension
The action-packed first half almost yielded a fifth Blaugrana goal before the break. Lamine Yamal stepped up to take a penalty, but his effort was brilliantly saved by Santander goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.
Following the interval, a shocking defensive error offered the visitors a sudden lifeline. Wojciech Szczesny, who replaced the injured Joan Garcia at half-time, suffered a fatal lapse in concentration.
The veteran goalkeeper surrendered possession deep in his own half. Yassir Zabiri immediately pounced on the careless mistake and comfortably finished to reduce the deficit to 4-2.
- AFP
Flick's men secure top spot
Any lingering hopes of a miraculous Santander comeback were swiftly extinguished. Raphinha completed his hat-trick with another emphatic penalty, extending the scoreline to 5-2 and putting the game firmly out of reach.
Substitute Gabriel Jesus then joined the scoring party, calmly slotting the ball into the far corner of the net to make it 6-2. Yamal finally got his deserved goal shortly after, finishing off a devastating counter-attack to complete the seven-goal rout.
This resounding victory ensures Blaugrana remain the only Spanish top-flight club to boast a flawless winning record this term. Flick’s unstoppable squad sit proudly at the top of the Liga table, while Santander temporarily occupy tenth place.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting