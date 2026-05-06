Getty Images Sport
Barcelona offered shock Wesley Fofana transfer as Chelsea set asking price
Deco held talks with Fofana's representatives
Sky Sport Switzerland reports that Fofana has been offered to Barcelona. The Frenchman’s representatives have reportedly already held several rounds of discussions with Barca’s sporting director, Deco, to explore the feasibility of a move to the Camp Nou.
The 25-year-old centre-back could be one of the high-profile departures from Chelsea this summer. The Blues are seemingly prepared to let the defender move on to balance their sporting and financial requirements.
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea set their price for the Frenchman
While Fofana remains a talented asset with a contract running until 2029, Chelsea have reportedly indicated that they would be willing to sanction a permanent sale for a fee in the region of €30 million. However, the financial situation at Barcelona remains a hurdle. While Deco and the scouting department are collecting information on the player as a potential addition for the backline, the Catalan club would currently only consider the operation if it were structured as a loan deal featuring an option to buy at a later date.
Fofana's performance and injury record
Fofana has managed to clock up 34 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season. During that time, he has contributed two assists and shown flashes of the dominant defensive form that made him one of Europe's most sought-after young defenders during his time at Saint-Etienne and Leicester City. Barca are reportedly prioritising a new centre-forward and a left-winger in the summer market, but the opportunity to land a Premier League-proven defender is something the club is not ignoring.
- AFP
Competition from Serie A rivals
Barcelona are not the only European giants keeping a close eye on Fofana’s situation. Several clubs from Italy’s Serie A are also said to be monitoring the Frenchman, meaning the Blaugrana may have to act decisively if they decide to push forward with their interest and secure his signature. While the player's camp is keen on the move to La Liga, the final decision will rest on whether Chelsea are willing to accept a loan structure or if they will hold out for the full €30m asking price.