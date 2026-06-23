Barcelona preparing €130m bid for Julian Alvarez after Atletico Madrid star's public transfer plea

The situation surrounding Alvarez has transformed into the primary talking point within the walls of Barcelona. Following the striker's recent comments about wanting to leave Atletico Madrid, optimism at Camp Nou has reached a new high.

While the club's hierarchy is maintaining a level of professional caution, there is a growing belief that the player's personal stance has cracked the door open for a historic transfer.

According to SPORT, the forward's willingness to push for a move represents a fundamental shift in the market. Where a deal once seemed impossible due to Atletico's demands, club officials now see his public positioning as a vital leverage point in upcoming negotiations.



