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Deal OFF! Why Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte's surprise summer transfer to Barcelona collapsed despite €15m hope
Laporte's collapsed transfer
Barcelona reportedly prioritised signing a left-footed centre-back capable of filling the specific tactical role once occupied by Inigo Martinez that departed last summer, and Laporte emerged as their primary target.
According to The Athletic, the Spain international was keen on a move to Camp Nou, with Barca initially believed they could trigger an affordable release clause, reportedly communicated by the defender's camp to sit just below the €15 million mark.
However, Athletic Club's financial demands proved significantly higher than anticipated. Barcelona considered the asking price extortionate and immediately withdrew from negotiations, ensuring the transfer never reached an advanced stage.
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World Cup heroics spark interest
The interest from Barcelona stemmed directly from Laporte's exceptional performances at the 2026 World Cup. Sporting director Deco closely monitored the 32-year-old live, watching as Spain conceded just one goal en route to lifting the trophy.
The former Manchester City star formed a formidable partnership with Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi during the international tournament. This relationship convinced the Catalan hierarchy that the decorated defender - who boasts six Premier League titles, a Champions League, and two major international trophies - could seamlessly integrate into their backline and provide immediate solidity.
Deco initiated preliminary discussions with Laporte’s representatives during Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States. While both parties agreed to resume formal contact following the World Cup, the stark reality of Athletic Club's valuation quickly halted any progressing talks.
Basque tensions linger
The failed Laporte pursuit highlights the ongoing friction between the Blaugrana and Athletic Club. Relations between the two Spanish institutions remain heavily strained following Barca's prolonged and ultimately unsuccessful public chase of Nico Williams.
Consequently, the Blaugrana hierarchy possessed zero appetite to engage in another drawn-out transfer saga. Once the inflated asking price was set, Barcelona walked away entirely, keenly aware that Laporte remains under contract in Bilbao until June 2028 after his €10 million return from Al-Nassr last year.
The Catalan side explored alternative defensive options, including a move for FC Twente's Ruud Nijstad, but also failed to reach an agreement. Ultimately, Barcelona ended the summer window without signing the left-footed central defender they desperately craved.
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Navigating the autumn schedule
Barcelona must now navigate a gruelling autumn fixtures without their desired defensive reinforcement. Relying heavily on Cubarsi and their existing centre-back options, the coaching staff will demand immediate consistency to maintain their domestic and European ambitions as the Champions League group stage intensifies.
Despite missing out on Laporte, the boardroom remains satisfied with their overall summer business. The club could revisit their search for a left-sided defender when the January transfer window opens.
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