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Barcelona transfer boost? Atletico Madrid chief make shock promise to lower Julian Alvarez release clause - on ONE condition
A blocked summer move and tense relations
Alvarez dominated summer transfer headlines following his sensational, yet ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to orchestrate a move to Barcelona. The Argentine forward was forced to remain in the Spanish capital against his wishes, leading to a strained relationship with Atletico Madrid.
Despite the internal friction, Alvarez remains a part of Diego Simeone's plans. The attacker has featured in three matches so far this term, notably completing a full 90 minutes against Liverpool.
However, Barcelona's pursuit was completely halted by the financial reality of the deal. Atletico pointed straight to his staggering €500 million (£422m) release clause, a figure the Catalan giants simply could not match.
- AFP
Gil Marin sets a steep goalscoring target
According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Atletico Madrid's stance is finally softening. Club president Gil Marin has reportedly promised to slash the player's exorbitant release clause, provided Alvarez meets one very specific condition on the pitch.
To trigger the reduction, the forward must score a minimum of 20 goals across all competitions this season. Given his prolific track record in Madrid, this target appears well within reach for the talented attacker.
Alvarez netted exactly 20 times last season and produced an impressive 29 goals during his debut campaign for the club. Reaching this milestone once again would seemingly pave the way for a much easier exit route.
Barcelona's brilliant start and attacking depth
At present, Barcelona might seem entirely unbothered by Alvarez's situation. The Catalan outfit have enjoyed a magnificent start to the campaign, emerging as Europe's most prolific side thanks to the devastating form of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
Yet, maintaining such a relentless pace throughout a gruelling season is difficult. Bringing in a forward of Alvarez's calibre would inject crucial quality into the squad and ease the heavy attacking burden currently placed on their starting wingers.
An untimely injury to either Raphinha or Yamal could instantly derail Barcelona's momentum in front of goal. Securing a versatile attacker remains a logical long-term strategy for the Blaugrana, whether they strike in January or wait until next summer.
- AFP
A summer exit on the horizon
While the promise to lower the release clause offers long-term hope for Barcelona, an immediate winter transfer remains highly unlikely. Atletico's goalscoring condition means Alvarez's future will realistically only be reassessed at the end of the current campaign.
For now, the Argentine must focus on delivering on the pitch for Simeone's side. If he finds the net with his usual consistency and hits the 20-goal mark, the door for a blockbuster switch to Catalonia will finally open next summer.
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