'There isn't a back four!' - Gary Neville warns Manchester United and Michael Carrick over major defensive transfer flaws

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville insisted that Manchester United must immediately prioritise their defence. The club have spent heavily on midfielders like Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, totalling £155 million, but have neglected their back four. Neville stressed that this imbalance could prove costly for Carrick over the course of a demanding campaign.

"In a perfect world, if you'd said to Michael Carrick, 'what would you have done this summer?' he would have said, 'rebuild the midfield, and I would rebuild the defence'," Neville explained. He acknowledged the club's strategy of rebuilding step by step but warned that neglecting the defence is a massive risk.