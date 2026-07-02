Atletico Madrid reach agreement with €40m Morten Hjulmand as Spanish side ditch Joao Gomes pursuit due to feud with agent Jorge Mendes

Diego Simeone is closing in on his primary midfield target as Atletico Madrid look to reinforce their squad ahead of the new campaign. According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto via Marca, the Colchoneros have reached a full agreement with Hjulmand, with the focus now shifting to finalising a transfer fee with Sporting CP.

The move for the Dane comes as a direct result of Atleti distancing themselves from Gomes. Moretto revealed that the relationship between the club and super-agent Mendes soured significantly during negotiations for Bernardo Silva. The rift stems from Mendes abruptly halting Silva's advanced negotiations with Atletico so the midfielder could entertain an approach from rival Real Madrid. This fallout has forced the Spanish giants to look elsewhere, leading them directly to the Sporting CP star who has excelled in the Primeira Liga.



