AFP
Jonathan David makes history as Atletico Madrid thrash Osasuna 4-0 in Liga
Atletico cruise to comfortable victory
Atletico delivered a dominant performance to secure a resounding 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The comprehensive victory keeps Diego Simeone’s side firmly in the early-season Liga title race, proving their credentials in front of a passionate home crowd.
David opened the scoring in the 24th minute to set the tone for the hosts. Fellow summer signing Lee Kang-in then doubled the advantage nine minutes into the second half, coolly converting an incisive assist from the in-form David.
Robin Le Normand and Alex Baena added late goals in the 63rd and 82nd minutes respectively to complete the rout. The heavy defeat leaves Osasuna languishing in 13th place with just seven points from their opening six matches.
David writes his name into history
The standout moment of the evening belonged to David, who achieved a remarkable milestone with his first-half strike. The prolific forward officially became the first Los Rojiblancos player in the 21st century to score in each of his first two La Liga matches.
His historic contribution provided the foundation for a flawless attacking display from the home side. Not content with just finding the back of the net, David also turned provider after the break to set up Kang-in's crucial second goal, cementing his status as the star of the show.
Missing star fails to derail Atleti
The emphatic four-goal victory was achieved without the services of star forward Julian Alvarez. The Argentine attacker was left entirely out of the matchday squad as he continues to recover from a frustrating muscle problem.
Simeone had previously confirmed Alvarez's fitness struggles during his pre-match press conference, raising minor concerns about their attacking options. However, Atletico's impressive squad depth proved more than capable of compensating for his notable absence.
The vital home win lifts Los Rojiblancos to 13 points from six matches, placing them comfortably in third in the Liga table. They now sit just two points behind fierce rivals Real Madrid and league leaders Barcelona.
- AFP
Focus shifts to the Madrid Derby
Simeone and his squad must now immediately prepare for their biggest test of the campaign so far. Atletico will welcome local rivals Los Blancos to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a highly anticipated and fiercely contested Madrid Derby.
A positive result against Madrid will be absolutely crucial for Atletico's ongoing title ambitions. The upcoming clash provides a perfect opportunity for Los Rojiblancos to leapfrog their illustrious neighbours in the league standings.
Meanwhile, Osasuna will be desperate to quickly bounce back from this heavy defensive collapse in the Spanish capital. They will return to home soil for their next fixture, where they are scheduled to host Rayo Vallecano.
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