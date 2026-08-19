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AS Monaco Paul Pogba contract termination: Midfielder leaves French club after mutual exit
Mutual contract termination
AS Monaco and Pogba have jointly announced the end of their venture, terminating a contract that was originally scheduled to run until June 2027. Both parties concluded that the objectives initially set when he joined during the 2025 pre-season were only partially achieved.
The decision comes ahead of the club's opening match of the new campaign, bringing a premature end to the midfielder's time in the Principality. Monaco expressed heartfelt gratitude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for his professionalism throughout his stay.
- AFP
CEO and club tribute
Chief Executive Officer Thiago Scuro praised the midfielder's exemplary attitude and the positive impact he had behind the scenes. "When he joined, we explained that this was a major challenge, that was audacious and ambitious," Scuro stated.
"While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, it should not overshadow the enthusiasm that surrounded his return to club football... What he brought to the dressing room, particularly to the younger players with whom he constantly shared his vast experience and offered valuable advice, was precious."
Reflecting on the challenge
Pogba’s spell in Monaco was designed to help him return to top-level competition after a long absence from professional football. Despite not playing as many matches as he had originally hoped, the midfielder successfully returned to the pitch and shared his invaluable expertise with the first-team squad.
Reflecting on his departure, Pogba said: "Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience. AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours. Daghe Munegu !"
- GOAL
Looking to the future
With his contract officially terminated, Pogba now becomes a free agent as he weighs up his next career move. The midfielder will look to build upon the physical recovery and competitive minutes he achieved during his time in Ligue 1.
Meanwhile, AS Monaco turn their full attention toward the new domestic season without their high-profile midfielder. The club wishes the 2018 World Cup winner every success in the future as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.
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