Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Victor OsimhenGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Shocking Victor Osimhen transfer twist as Arsenal open talks with Galatasaray over sensational deal

Transfers
V. Osimhen
Arsenal
Galatasaray
Premier League
Super Lig

Arsenal have reportedly opened negotiations with Galatasaray regarding a stunning move for Victor Osimhen, potentially bringing the Nigerian superstar to the Premier League at last. The Gunners are exploring the deal as part of wider discussions with the Turkish giants that involve several other high-profile names moving in the opposite direction.

  • Gunners pivot to Nigerian superstar

    In a development that has stunned the transfer market, Arsenal have held talks with Galatasaray over a deal to sign Osimhen, as per The Telegraph. The 27-year-old forward, who has long been linked with a move to England, joined the Istanbul outfit on a permanent basis last summer for €75 million (£64.8m) following a highly publicised saga involving Napoli.

    The Gunners have turned their attention to Osimhen after hitting a brick wall in their pursuit of other targets. While Arteta's side had initially made Julian Alvarez their primary objective for the summer window, Atletico Madrid have remained resolute in their refusal to sell.


    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal FC v Como Calcio - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Multiple deals on the table

    According to the report, Osimhen's name emerged during broader discussions between Arsenal and Galatasaray regarding the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri. The Turkish champions have already tested Arsenal's resolve with a €45m (£38.4m) bid for Martinelli, though the Brazilian winger is reportedly hesitant about a move to the Super Lig, according to ESPN Brasil.

    Simultaneously, talks are progressing regarding teenage prodigy Ethan Nwaneri. Arsenal are understood to have offered the 19-year-old to Galatasaray for a €40m (£34.1m) fee, and the Turkish giants are now moving ahead with a deal to secure the former Marseille loanee.


  • Mikel's endorsement and Champions League dreams

    The prospect of Osimhen joining Arsenal carries the heavy endorsement of Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, who has been vocal about his compatriot's future. Mikel previously revealed that the striker is desperate to compete at the very highest level of European football. Speaking to Metro, Mikel said: "I think we want to see him in the Champions League so maybe Arsenal might be the destination. Maybe there is a door open there for Victor."

    Obi Mikel, who was personally involved in Chelsea's failed attempt to land the striker in 2024, added: "I’ve had a few conversations with him. I won’t say much about what those conversations were but he is working to make sure he ends up at a top, top European league where he can showcase his talent and compete to win the Champions League."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Galatasaray SK v Samsunspor - Trendyol Süper LigGetty Images Sport

    A change of heart in north London

    Arsenal's sudden interest marks a significant shift in strategy. The north London club were offered the chance to sign the Nigerian international back in 2024, but they ultimately decided against the move due to the prohibitive costs associated with Napoli's valuation at the time.

    The move would represent a major statement of intent from Arteta, who is eager to find a consistent source of goals to lead his line. While Galatasaray have found success with Osimhen spearheading their attack, the allure of the Premier League remains a significant factor for the player.

Super Lig
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Corum FK crest
Corum FK
COB
Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI