'They would run away with it!' – Man Utd legend says one signing will guarantee Arsenal the title

Yorke insists the prolific Galatasaray forward possesses the exact physical attributes needed to terrorise Premier League backlines. The former striker feels Osimhen's unorthodox approach makes him an incredibly difficult proposition for opposition centre-backs.

"Victor Osimhen to Arsenal would be huge. That would really cement them as favourites," Yorke told Reviant. I was actually looking at some clips today and he’s all action, isn’t he? All arms and legs, a little bit unorthodox, but he gets the job done.

"He’s not the most elegant player you will ever see, but you will find him very awkward to play against. He’ll be a bit of a nightmare for these defenders because he’s a little bit old-fashioned in that sense.

"He’s six-foot, he’s lanky, he’s decent in the air, he takes his opportunities, and he works hard. As a centre-forward, if you have those attributes, defenders are not going to look forward to playing against him. If that were to happen, then I would say Arsenal would definitely run away with it."