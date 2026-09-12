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'He can be a problem' - Why Arsenal 'dodged a bullet' by failing to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr
A clash of mentalities at the Emirates
While Arsenal fans may have been disappointed to miss out on one of the most clinical wingers in world football, Petit believes the Brazilian's arrival could have disrupted the harmony Mikel Arteta has worked so hard to build.
Speaking to Boyle Sports, the 1998 World Cup winner explained his reservations: "I think Vinicius Junior is a really talented player but in terms of his mentality I am not sure he is a good fit for Arsenal. That’s just my opinion.
"I see so many humble players at Arsenal so if you all of a sudden bring in someone who is completely different, it can be a problem, especially with Arteta’s style of management."
- AFP
Dodging a bullet in the transfer market
The transfer saga reached a fever pitch when it appeared Vinicius Jr had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations with Los Blancos. Arsenal were reportedly optimistic about their chances of landing the superstar, but Petit pointed to recent behavioral issues as a reason for relief. He highlighted the player's recent friction with former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho as a warning sign.
Reflecting on the player's public image, Petit added: "Look at what happened between Vinicius Jnr and Jose Mourinho in the last game between Real Betis and Real Madrid. It reminded me of what happened with Xabi Alonso last season when he didn’t want to shake his hand.
"Vinicius Jr. receives so much stick from the fans, the press and social media but in those moments he is sending the wrong message. I think he is probably a bullet dodged for Arsenal looking at that moment.
"I would have loved to see a player with the talent of Vinicius Jr play for Arsenal but with his mentality and his ego I think it would have made for a really difficult situation to cope with."
The Alvarez saga
While Petit is glad the club avoided Vinicius Jr, he was far less enthusiastic about the failure to land Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid. The 2022 World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates throughout the summer window, but the Argentinian forward's preference for other destinations eventually killed the deal.
Evaluating the missed opportunity for the former Manchester City man, Petit said: "Julian Alvarez is the striker Arsenal need. Why? Because he knows the Premier League.
"He’s such a talented player. He has great movement, great technical skills, and he would perfectly fit the DNA of this Arsenal team in how he plays one touch football. I really like everything about him as a player.
"But obviously he wants Barcelona, and if he didn’t leave Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, do you really think he’s going to leave that club during the winter transfer window? I wouldn’t be so sure about that."
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Navigating the search for a new talisman
The hunt for a new attacking focal point remains a priority for Arteta, especially following Viktor Gyokeres' difficult debut season in the Premier League. Arsenal have successfully strengthened other areas of the pitch, bringing in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis, all of whom have made immediate impacts on the squad.
Despite the frustration of missing out on top-tier targets, Petit’s warning serves as a reminder that recruitment is about more than just raw talent. The "problem" of managing a superstar ego can often derail a title-winning project, and Arteta’s refusal to compromise on his cultural standards remains a cornerstone of the club's recent success.
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