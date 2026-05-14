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Arsenal and PSG target West Ham star as relegation candidates may be forced to cash in
Arteta identifies Fernandes as midfield priority
According to The Times, Arsenal manager Arteta is keen to add more technical quality to his engine room and has identified Fernandes as a primary target. The Gunners boss is a known admirer of versatile players, and the Portuguese youngster fits the bill perfectly. Fernandes is capable of operating as a holding midfielder , a box-to-box operator, or in a more advanced attacking role.
The interest comes after Fernandes faced his potential suitors directly on Sunday. During West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, the midfielder had a golden opportunity to put the Hammers ahead, but he was unable to find the back of the net after taking too many touches, allowing David Raya to make a crucial save. Despite that miss, his technical qualities have impressed the Arsenal recruitment team, who are prioritising younger players with proven Premier League experience following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City in March.
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PSG join the race
Arsenal are far from alone in their pursuit, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the situation closely. The French champions are evaluating Fernandes. Interest in the 21-year-old is nothing new; before his £38 million move from Southampton, he was chased by 10 different clubs, including Atletico Madrid.
The competition for his signature suggests a bidding war could be on the horizon this summer. West Ham find themselves in a difficult negotiating position due to their league standing. While they signed Fernandes to a five-year deal with an option for an extra season, the structure of that deal - which includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause for Southampton and various add-ons - means the Hammers will need a significant fee to see any major profit.
Relegation threat could force West Ham's hand
While the Hammers have no desire to part with their midfield gem, the looming threat of the Championship may leave them with no choice. If Nuno Espirito Santo's side fail to beat the drop, the club will be under immense pressure to sell to remain within financial regulations. A drop in revenue would necessitate the departure of top earners and high-value assets, making Fernandes a likely candidate for a summer exit to balance the books.
With just two rounds of fixtures left, West Ham occupy 18th place with 36 points, sitting two points away from the safety zone.
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Midfield overhaul expected at the Emirates
The pursuit of Fernandes is part of a wider restructuring at Arsenal, with several departures expected to make room for new arrivals. Christian Norgaard is one player likely to be shown the door after failing to secure a regular spot since his move from Brentford. Arteta has often preferred the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, leaving Norgaard with just 56 minutes of Premier League action this term.
Fernandes, 21, has registered five goals and four assists in 40 appearances during his debut season at the London Stadium.