Arteta had urged the Arsenal fans to make a real difference for the lunchtime kick-off, but the hosts gave their supporters nothing to shout about as they toiled to get anything going against a Bournemouth side who have now made it 12 games unbeaten in the league.

After a bright start, the visitors deservedly went in front on 17 minutes when Junior Kroupi touched in Adrien Truffert's cross, which had looped up perfectly for him at the back post following a deflection off William Saliba.

Viktor Gyokeres did level things up before the break from the penalty spot, but Arsenal never really looked like going on to get the win they desperately needed and it was no surprise when Alex Scott struck deep into the second half to give the Cherries a deserved win.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...