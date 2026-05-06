Arsenal make huge Mikel Arteta contract decision while waiting on Premier League and Champions League title outcomes

While the manager is entirely focused on the current campaign, Romano noted that the plan was "already decided in March regardless of end of the season results." He added that Arteta "wants to focus on titles now but in love with Arsenal project and looking forward to talks," confirming a "Deal on soon." Domestically, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table with 76 points from 35 matches. They hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, who have 71 points and a game in hand, as the Gunners chase their first domestic crown since the 2003-2004 season.



