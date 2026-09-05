‘Really smart’ - Mikel Arteta hails Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea transfer masterstroke ahead of Arsenal showdown

Alonso's tenure at Stamford Bridge has begun with sweeping changes, highlighted by an influx of 11 summer arrivals. While the record-breaking £117 million capture of Rogers grabbed the headlines, another signing from Aston Villa has fortified the Blues' backline as Martinez completed a £7.5m switch to west London, stepping in as the club's definitive first-choice goalkeeper to displace Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez, who secured a deadline-day loan move to Como.

The Argentine shot-stopper made an immediate impact during Chelsea's thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton last weekend. Although he debuted wearing John Terry's iconic No.26 shirt, Martinez has swiftly upgraded to the vacant No.1 jersey just in time to face his former employers.



