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Is it 'the end' for Arsenal midfielder? Jamie Carragher drops BRUTAL verdict amid £75m Bruno Guimaraes agreement
Carragher predicts Emirates exit for Zubimendi
The Premier League champions are reportedly set to sign Guimaraes for £75m after a protracted transfer saga. While the move signals Arsenal's intent to defend their crown, Carragher has voiced concerns over what this means for Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish international arrived with high expectations but struggled to maintain his performance during the business end of the last campaign.
Speaking on the Football Ramble podcast, the former Liverpool defender delivered a stinging assessment of the situation facing the former Real Sociedad man. "Do you think it’s the end for Zubimendi there?" Carragher said. "In terms of being what he was supposed to be when he was brought in. He was supposed to come in and be this controller. I don’t see him ever getting that place back now."
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Tactical questions for Arteta
Mikel Arteta has clearly prioritised physical presence and technical security by sanctioning this massive investment, yet Carragher remains curious about how the midfield jigsaw will fit together. The pundit noted that Guimaraes has a tendency to slow down play, which contrasts with other targets the Gunners might have considered.
"I was almost more of a [Sandro] Tonali man than Bruno," Carraghed added. "I thought he had more pace about him and could get around the pitch. I would look at Bruno and not be quite sure, I thought he was a good player but I thought, can he run? He would get fouled a lot and slowed down the game a lot.
"He does get important goals though and he’s a good player. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta uses that midfield now. Will Bruno play more of a holding role, does Declan Rice still play that box-to-box role? I’m still not 100 percent convinced what role Rice is better in."
The price of Premier League dominance
The financial details of the deal reflect Arsenal's status as the new powerhouse of English football. Newcastle are set to receive a guaranteed £75m, with Express suggesting the fee will be paid entirely upfront without the need for performance-related add-ons.
Carragher believes this aggressive recruitment strategy is a clear signal to the rest of Europe that Arsenal are building a dynasty. He added: "I think it’s interesting because when I look at what Arsenal are trying to do this summer, I think it’s a case of 'we’re going to win the league again and we’re going to go for the Champions League'. It looks very much like they’re trying to dominate."
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Mixed reviews for the Brazilian arrival
While Carragher harbours reservations about the midfielder's athletic profile, other legends of the game are more optimistic about the transfer. Former Chelsea destroyer Claude Makelele has backed the Brazilian to thrive under Arteta’s guidance, suggesting his style is a natural fit for the Gunners' system.
"Arsenal tick every box. They won the Premier League, they’ve gone deep in the Champions League, and they’re built to go again," Makelele told ComeOn. "It’s always right for a good player to join a great team, and Arsenal have done great business. Bruno Guimaraes is a very good player, exceptional, as we saw with Brazil. It’s his career and his decision, but his game fits Arsenal perfectly."
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