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Revealed: Why Arsenal star Gabriel escaped red card for Emi Martinez HEAD KICK during Chelsea clash as Premier League panel reach 'unanimous' verdict
Panel backs referee after early derby controversy
The collision occurred just five minutes into Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on September 6. During a chaotic scramble inside the penalty area, Gabriel's boot made contact with Martinez’s head, leaving the Argentine requiring immediate medical attention.
Referee Chris Kavanagh chose not to dismiss the Brazilian centre-back, with his view obscured by several players in the crowded box. The VAR team reviewed the challenge but opted against recommending a pitchside monitor check, allowing play to continue despite protests from the Blues squad.
The Premier League’s Key Match Incident Panel (KMI) has now reviewed the clash. All five members voted to support the on-field officials, absolving the Arsenal defender of violent conduct.
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Official verdict highlights loose ball scramble
Explaining their unanimous decision, the KMI pointed to the congested nature of the penalty box as the primary mitigating factor.
"The panel unanimously supported the referee's call of no red card," the panel confirmed via Premier League official website. "Multiple players were on the ground competing and challenging for the loose ball, and the action of Gabriel was not deemed to be an act of violent conduct or serious foul play."
The ruling preserves Gabriel's record of never receiving a straight red card across his 265 Arsenal appearances. Since arriving from Lille in 2020, he has accumulated 32 yellow cards and suffered two dismissals, both resulting from second bookable offences.
Pundits left stunned by 'lucky' escape
Despite the official clearance, former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney strongly condemned the challenge on BBC’s Match of the Day. He argued that slow-motion replays exposed a highly reckless act that went unpunished.
"You don’t really see it at first sight but then when you see a replay and they slow it down," Rooney said after the game. "Martinez has got the ball in his hands and Gabriel boots him in the head, he swings a leg and goes way over the top. He’s extremely lucky to stay on the pitch."
Fellow pundit Ashley Young shared that disbelief, questioning the VAR review process entirely. Young added: "I agree. When the ball is on the floor and Martinez has it, Gabriel kicks so high. I’m not sure why it hasn’t gone to VAR or if they’ve properly studied it because he’s nowhere near the ball. He’s got away with one there."
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Arsenal maintain perfect start as Blues struggle
The reprieve allowed Mikel Arteta's side to mount a crucial comeback and maintain their 100 per cent start to the new campaign. After £117m signing Morgan Rogers shocked the Emirates inside two minutes, Kai Havertz equalised against his former club before captain Martin Odegaard slotted home a 50th-minute winner.
While the reigning champions continue their flawless title charge with four wins from four matches, Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea remain plagued by defensive frailties. The heavy-spending Blues have now gone 20 consecutive Premier League matches without a clean sheet, a record they must urgently address.
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