Man Utd legend slams 'lucky' Gabriel Magalhaes as Arsenal star escapes red card in Chelsea victory

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a tense victory over Chelsea. However, the reigning champions survived a major scare just five minutes into the clash.

Former United captain Rooney insists Arsenal defender Gabriel should have been sent off following a reckless challenge on Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez. The Brazilian centre-back appeared to catch the shot-stopper directly in the head during a frantic penalty box scramble, leaving Martinez lying in pain and requiring immediate medical attention.

Referee Chris Kavanagh’s view was unfortunately obscured by the sheer number of bodies in the area. Surprisingly, VAR opted against recommending a pitchside monitor review, sparking widespread debate among frustrated Chelsea players and stunned television pundits alike.