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Man Utd legend slams 'lucky' Gabriel Magalhaes as Arsenal star escapes red card in Chelsea victory
Gabriel escapes early London derby red card
Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a tense victory over Chelsea. However, the reigning champions survived a major scare just five minutes into the clash.
Former United captain Rooney insists Arsenal defender Gabriel should have been sent off following a reckless challenge on Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez. The Brazilian centre-back appeared to catch the shot-stopper directly in the head during a frantic penalty box scramble, leaving Martinez lying in pain and requiring immediate medical attention.
Referee Chris Kavanagh’s view was unfortunately obscured by the sheer number of bodies in the area. Surprisingly, VAR opted against recommending a pitchside monitor review, sparking widespread debate among frustrated Chelsea players and stunned television pundits alike.
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Rooney and Young slam VAR decision
Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Rooney expressed his total disbelief that Gabriel remained on the pitch. The United legend felt the slow-motion replays exposed an incredibly dangerous challenge that warranted strict punishment.
"You don’t really see it at first sight but then when you see a replay and they slow it down," Rooney explained "Martinez has got the ball in his hands and Gabriel boots him in the head, he swings a leg and goes way over the top. He’s extremely lucky to stay on the pitch."
Fellow pundit Ashley Young echoed those strong sentiments while questioning the entire VAR review process. Young added: "I agree. When the ball is on the floor and Martinez has it, Gabriel kicks so high. I’m not sure why it hasn’t gone to VAR of if they’ve properly studied it because he’s nowhere the ball. He’s got away with one there."
Arsenal secure dramatic comeback victory
The highly controversial moment occurred shortly after Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea made a blistering start to the match. Ex-Arsenal target Morgan Rogers fired the visitors ahead inside just two minutes to silence the home crowd.
Chelsea arrived in north London boasting a flawless 100 per cent record of their own. However, the Gunners responded remarkably well to the early setback and quickly regained control of the tempo. Kai Havertz successfully levelled the scoreline against his former club midway through a pulsating first half. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard then completed the impressive turnaround, netting a decisive second-half winner to keep their winning streak alive and secure all three points.
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Champions League action awaits for Arsenal
Having secured a vital three points and avoided a costly suspension for Gabriel, Arsenal now turn their attention to Europe. The Gunners will put their Premier League title defence on hold as they begin their Champions League campaign during the week. Arsenal face a tricky opening test against Serie A heavyweights Napoli.
Meanwhile, Alonso will look to get Chelsea back to winning ways when domestic cup action returns. The Blues are set to take on Leeds United in a League Cup clash on Wednesday night.
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