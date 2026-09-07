‘Nobody else sees that!’ – Peter Schmeichel hails Martin Odegaard as the Premier League’s best after Arsenal sink Chelsea

Former United goalkeeper Schmeichel was thoroughly impressed by Odegaard's match-winning display. He singled out the Norwegian for ultimate praise following the final whistle.

"My God, how good is he? For me, he was the best player on the pitch," Schmeichel stated on Viaplay. "Of course, we are seeing, we are noticing, what kind of player we like.

"This guy… what he does for this team is just so impressive. He’s technically so good. What he sees, nobody else sees that. Take him out of Arsenal’s team and it’s very, very difficult to see what would happen then. I don’t think there’s a team in the country that has a player of that quality."