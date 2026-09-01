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Arsenal star Bukayo Saka sends cheeky warning to Xabi Alonso's Chelsea ahead of Emirates showdown
Chelsea's leaky backline faces a severe examination
Chelsea travel to north London this Sunday for a massive early-season test against local rivals Arsenal. Under the guidance of Alonso, the Blues have started their Premier League campaign with consecutive victories over Fulham and Brighton.
However, Chelsea's defensive frailties have been heavily exposed during those opening fixtures. Despite the summer arrival of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Alonso’s men have leaked five goals in just 180 minutes of football. The Argentina international conceded three times on his debut against Brighton, leaving the backline looking highly vulnerable ahead of their trip to the Emirates.
In stark contrast, Mikel Arteta’s side remain defensively impenetrable. The Gunners secured a gritty 1-0 victory against Aston Villa, marking their second win of the campaign and their sixth clean sheet in seven league matches.
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Saka keeps his cards close to his chest
Saka, who scored the decisive goal against Villa just before the hour mark, was questioned about Chelsea’s chaotic start to the new campaign.
Speaking to Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones following the final whistle, the winger was asked if he had been keeping tabs on the Blues' recent performances. Saka responded with a wry smile, simply stating: "Yeah, I've seen them."
When pressed further on his thoughts regarding Chelsea's high-scoring victories and defensive struggles, the England international offered a brief but pointed reply: "We'll see on Sunday."
A clash of contrasting tactical styles
Sunday's showdown presents a fascinating battle between two unbeaten sides with opposing approaches. Chelsea have been devastating going forward, with their new attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, and Morgan Rogers already contributing five of the team's seven league goals.
Rogers, who reportedly had the opportunity to join Arsenal during the summer transfer window, has quickly formed a potent partnership with Palmer and Pedro. They face their toughest challenge yet against a well-drilled Arsenal defence that rarely affords space.
Saka will also be relishing the opportunity to face the Blues, given his impressive individual record in this fixture. Across 13 league appearances against Chelsea, he has registered two goals and four assists, including a strike at Stamford Bridge last season.
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Alonso faces his first major Premier League hurdle
The London derby serves as Alonso's first major managerial test in English football. It will provide a clear benchmark for how his expansive, attack-minded system holds up against elite opposition. A victory at the Emirates would make a massive statement about Chelsea's ambitions this term.
For Arsenal, it is an opportunity to exploit Chelsea's glaring defensive gaps and continue their flawless start to the campaign. Arteta will be demanding a ruthless performance from his forwards to punish a Blues backline that is still finding its feet.
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