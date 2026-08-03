Arsenal see opening Bruno Guimaraes bid rejected as Newcastle fight to keep captain

Newcastle have rejected an opening offer from Arsenal for the services of Guimaraes following a direct talks, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners, fresh from their domestic success, have identified the 28-year-old as a priority target to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new campaign. However, the hierarchy at St James' Park has made it clear that they have no intention of letting their star man leave without a fight.

Despite the initial rejection, Arsenal are currently discussing internally whether to return with an improved offer. The Brazilian midfielder, who arrived from Lyon for £40m in 2022, has become the heartbeat of the Newcastle team, making 195 appearances and scoring 31 goals.







