Arne Slot reveals Liverpool's plan for Harvey Elliott after nightmare Aston Villa loan

Slot has provided clarity on Elliott's future, confirming that the young midfielder will rejoin the Liverpool squad for pre-season training. The 23-year-old spent the majority of the current campaign on loan at Villa Park, but the move did not provide the regular first-team football all parties had anticipated when the deal was struck.

Addressing the media ahead of Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash against Villa, Slot was clear about where Elliott will be playing his football next term. "He’s contracted to us so he will be with us in the start of the season," the Dutchman stated, shutting down any immediate talk of another temporary exit for the talented playmaker.