'He said it was enough' - Arne Slot explains why he substituted Rio Ngumoha as Liverpool boss 'understands' angry reaction from fans

The atmosphere at Anfield remained tense throughout the afternoon as Liverpool failed to secure the victory needed to guarantee Champions League qualification. Slot admitted he was fully aware of how the substitution would be perceived by the supporters, who were unaware of the teenager's physical condition at the time he left the pitch.

"He is a good player but I don't think he's at the level yet to play at 50-60% and then make the difference," the Dutchman added. "Maybe fans have a different opinion that he would have been able to play at this level at 50% or whatever the percentage it is to not be fit enough to sprint and make your actions. If you don't know that [he was cramping up] then you feel like 'why is he taking him off?'. Then I understand the reaction. I knew when the moment his number went up that it would have been the reaction. But that's not a reason to keep a player in the team that tells me he cannot continue."