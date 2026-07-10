Argentina will have their World Cup haters - but Lionel Messi & Co have done nothing more than show the grit and determination of champions

It has always been easy to paint Argentina as the villains - and that's not to say they haven't been the bad guys in the past. They have produced plenty of players down the years who are masters of the dark arts, including Diego Maradona, Diego Simeone and Antonio Rattin, to name but a few.
The current crop certainly aren't the most popular, either, especially given many of them participated in a racist chant against France's black players amid the celebrations after winning the 2024 Copa America, while the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Romero have that nasty on-pitch edge that previous squads have possessed in abundance. In the eyes of many, the whole group is redeemed by the presence and gravitas of one man: Messi - and he delivered yet again in Atlanta.
Egypt's claim that La Pulga gets preferential treatment was understandable; the iconic attacker should have been sent off in the group stage for a nasty high challenge against Algeria, although FIFA blew any precedent into oblivion when the USMNT's Folarin Balogun had his one-game red card ban for a near-identical foul suspended following an extraordinary intervention from U.S. president Donald Trump.
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has pulled strings for Messi in the past, ensuring he was involved at last year's Club World Cup by baselessly cherry-picking Inter Miami for qualification despite the fact they were not MLS champions. If you dig deeper, Argentina have also collected just three yellow cards throughout the tournament despite committing close to 60 fouls, according to the BBC - half the number England have after fewer infringements.
In the Egypt clash, though, you cannot argue that there was any foul play on the South Americans' part, or favouritism from the officials towards Messi, as they battled back to secure a remarkable late victory.