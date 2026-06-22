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Argentina squad rallies around Lionel Messi as Lionel Scaloni responds to false reports about Inter Miami star's father
Argentina put distractions aside ahead of Austria test
Argentina's preparations for their second Group J match were disrupted by false reports claiming that Jorge, father of captain Messi, had died. The reports prompted significant attention in Argentina, with a television presenter reportedly resigning after the incorrect information was broadcast.
- AFP
Scaloni emphasises strength of the group
The Messi family later clarified that Jorge is undergoing medical treatment and is recovering positively. Ahead of Argentina's meeting with Austria in Arlington, Texas, Scaloni moved quickly to dismiss the speculation and keep the focus on football. Speaking before the Austria match, Scaloni stressed the importance of unity within the Argentina camp.
"We're fine. We're ready to face tomorrow's match," Scaloni said, as quoted byESPN. "We firmly believe that it's the group that overcomes both good and bad situations. We know that it's always better to be with a friend. That's what we all feel, and he must feel it too. I don't want to add anything more on this subject; we're prepared for the match."
TV presenter resigns after broadcast error
The controversy erupted after Florencia Pena, a presenter on Luzu TV, falsely reporting the death of Messi’s father during a live streaming session. The news quickly went viral, causing immense distress to the family while Messi was starting his sixth World Cup campaign. Pena subsequently resigned from her role, claiming she had been fed incorrect information by her production team through her earpiece.
The fallout from the incident has been severe, with the broadcasting company taking immediate disciplinary action against those involved. Producer Nicolas Occhiato confirmed that several staff members had been dismissed following the blunder.
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Argentina now focus on Austria clash
Argentina will look to secure another victory against Austria and qualify for the round of 32, having beaten Algeria 3-0 in their first group game thanks to a Messi hat-trick. Scaloni expects a demanding encounter against an aggressive and well-organised opponent, and will also be mindful of how his side copes when they are forced to spend periods without the ball.
"Austria is a tough opponent, with very good players," Scalloni admitted. "They press well, they're a direct team, and they had a great qualifying campaign. A team to be reckoned with. It will be a complicated match. We've both won, and that can make for a great spectacle. It will be difficult, tough."