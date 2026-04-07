Are Napoli back in the title race? Antonio Conte addresses hopes of catching Inter despite 'extraordinary' win against AC Milan lifting reigning champions to second in Serie A

Following the final whistle, Conte expressed immense pride in how his squad navigated a period of terrible injury luck to remain competitive at the top of the division and emphasised that securing Champions League football remains the primary objective this season.

Speaking to DAZN, Conte said: "It leaves a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of confidence; we must not forget that if we are in second place, we must say thank you to the boys who made up for all the absences this year. The extraordinary thing this team did was at the time of the many absences; another team would have foundered. Everyone who was there was a protagonist; today we are continuing that path and recovering players. You have the possibility of having more choice and making rotations.

"Today I was joking with Politano; I had predicted his entry when Milan would be more tired. Everyone makes themselves available. I am very happy for Matteo, who scored. Now there are 7 games to go; we have made an important step for our goal, which is the Champions League. If it is Milan's and Juve's, I don't see why it shouldn't be Napoli's. We have to stay there, knowing that Inter are deserving of being first in the standings, and we are there, and we have to think about ourselves."