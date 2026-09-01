AFP
'You deserved this story' - Antonela Roccuzzo pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi as Argentina icon announces international retirement
End of an era for Argentina
Messi has officially announced his retirement from international football. The legendary 39-year-old forward confirmed his decision on Monday via an Instagram post, sharing an image of a handwritten notebook entry in Spanish to communicate the news. The announcement comes after a monumental international career that spanned two decades.
Most recently, he captained Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where his side ultimately fell to a defeat against Spain. His departure marks the definitive end of a historic chapter for the national team. Messi steps away as his country's all-time leading goalscorer and most capped player, leaving behind a legacy that will be incredibly difficult to surpass.
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Antonela pays emotional tribute
Following his announcement, Messi's wife, Roccuzzo, paid a glowing tribute to her husband. She took to Instagram to share an emotional message written in Spanish, reflecting on his incredible perseverance over the years.
"I saw you keep going when things didn't work out and always try again," she wrote. "And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfill your dreams and live some of the happiest days of our lives. You deserved this story and so much more. We love you infinitely."
A record-breaking international career
Messi leaves the international stage holding almost every significant record for his country. The iconic forward scored a staggering 125 goals in 207 appearances, cementing his status as the highest-scoring man in South American football history. His persistence eventually yielded incredible success on the biggest stages.
He played in six World Cups, famously leading Argentina to glory in Qatar in 2022, which secured the nation's third world title and their first in 36 years. He was equally influential in continental competitions. Messi played an essential role in ending Argentina's 28-year trophy drought by winning the 2021 Copa America, before lifting the prestigious trophy once again in 2024.
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Closing the ultimate chapter
This is not the first time Messi has called time on his international career. He previously announced his retirement in 2016 after suffering consecutive final defeats as Argentina captain, famously failing to secure a major trophy. However, he reversed that decision shortly afterwards, which paved the way for his greatest triumphs.
Returning to the fold allowed him to lead his nation to those twin Copa America victories and the ultimate prize at the 2022 World Cup. Now, following his final appearance in the 2026 World Cup, his international journey has truly concluded. Fans across the globe will forever cherish the immense impact he had while wearing the famous blue and white shirt.
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