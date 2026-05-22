Looking ahead to Saturday's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart, Eberl outlined FC Bayern's transfer strategy at a Bild event. "Our squad is largely set, so we won't be doing much beyond filling one or two positions," he stated. The club still needs a new top-class striker, as loan signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC will not be retained permanently.
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Anthony Gordon, Kennet Eichhorn and John Stones: Max Eberl addresses transfer speculation at FC Bayern
"We agree that we will sign an attacking player if we can afford him," said Eberl. "We had a very good discussion and hope to make progress." Although he did not name the player, the man in question is believed to be Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.
According to consistent reports, the 25-year-old Englishman is considered FC Bayern's top transfer target, and it is even said that the Munich club has already reached an agreement with the player. Negotiations with Newcastle, however, are proving more difficult: the Premier League club is reportedly demanding around €86 million, which is considered far too much for the Bavarians.
Eichhorn to Bayern Munich? "We'll have to see if it fits"
After securing the free transfers of Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro, Bayern Munich are now pursuing a central midfielder: 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn of Hertha BSC. The club could sign the highly rated teenager for a stipulated fee of €12 million, though several other suitors are also monitoring his situation.
"If you see Kenny Eichhorn and FC Bayern weren't looking into it, then we wouldn't be doing our job," sporting director Max Eberl explained. "Now we have to see if it fits and what his and his management's expectations are."
At the back, Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito could depart should suitable offers materialise. Two Manchester City centre-backs, Josko Gvardiol (24) and John Stones (31), have been linked; Eberl dismissed the reports about Stones as "not true". Givairo Read (19) of Feyenoord Rotterdam is under consideration for the right-back spot.