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Andoni Iraola successor revealed as Bournemouth close in on ex-Bundesliga coach
Rose emerges as primary target
As first reported by ESPN, Bournemouth are moving quickly to secure their next head coach, with Rose now identified as the primary target. While Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was also under consideration by the Cherries' hierarchy, Rose's availability and tactical profile have propelled him to the top of the shortlist. The German is currently a free agent after leaving RB Leipzig last year, making a potential deal more straightforward than pursuing McKenna, who remains under contract at Portman Road until 2028. Negotiations regarding personal terms are believed to be well underway.
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Maintaining the tactical identity
One of the key factors behind the pursuit of Rose is his tactical philosophy, which aligns closely with the foundation laid by Iraola. The former Borussia Monchengladbach boss is renowned for implementing a high-intensity pressing system, a style that has become synonymous with Bournemouth's recent success in the top flight. The club's leadership are keen to maintain this identity rather than shifting toward a different profile. He brings a wealth of experience to the south coast, having managed at the highest level in Europe, including several Champions League campaigns, which is viewed as a significant asset.
Iraola to leave after three seasons
The search for a new manager was triggered by Iraola's decision to leave the club after three impactful years. Despite his success, the 43-year-old does not have another job lined up and described the choice to step away as a personal one.
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Looking ahead to the summer transition
If finalised, Rose will become the latest high-profile foreign coach to test himself in the Premier League. The Bournemouth board hope his aggressive tactical approach will elevate the squad. With discussions progressing rapidly, the club are optimistic about making an official announcement before the current season officially draws to a close.