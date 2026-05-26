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Andoni Iraola joins Barcelona legend Xavi on shortlist of giant Serie A club but Crystal Palace still in frame to hire Bournemouth boss
San Siro giants target Iraola
Milan have initiated contact with Iraola's representatives regarding their vacant managerial position following a seismic post-season structural overhaul. A report by SunSportrevealed that the Rossoneri actively approached the Basque tactician after dismissing Massimiliano Allegri following a catastrophic final-day defeat against Cagliari.
Iraola, who recently concluded a successful three-year tenure at Bournemouth, is now evaluating his options while keeping long-term suitors Palace in limbo.
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Basque coach demands thinking time
The 43-year-old manager remains determined to assess his future before committing to his next professional project after opting against a contract extension on the south coast.
Reflecting on his emotional departure after securing a notable sixth-place finish, Iraola said: “The Champagne is in the changing room, we were celebrating like we should. I enjoyed every second with the fans, with the players, it is so nice to finish like this and to have something to celebrate. I have seen a lot of people who have supported me these three years.
"It’s half term for the kids, I will stay in Bournemouth until July. I will celebrate with the staff, I will go home at least for one week and take my time to make this decision.”
- AFP
Xavi joins elite Milan shortlist
Barcelona icon Xavi has also emerged as a top candidate for the Rossoneri hot seat as owner Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic attempt a total cultural rebuild. While Antonio Conte rumours have cooled, sources from within Milan told Corriere dello Sport they are specifically targeting progressive 'Cesc Fabregas-type' profiles.
Xavi, who is currently out of work, sits atop the shortlist alongside Iraola, though European media remain divided on whether Milan or intermediaries initiated the talks.
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Palace face anxious managerial wait
Palace face a tense period of uncertainty as they await Iraola's decision, with the Selhurst Park hierarchy viewing him as the priority replacement for Oliver Glasner. While Sportitaliarecently dismissed rival reports linking the Spaniard to Napoli, they confirmed that intermediaries are actively shopping his name around several Serie A clubs. Consequently, Iraola holds significant leverage as he chooses between the rebuild at San Siro and leading a new era in South London following the upcoming Conference League final.