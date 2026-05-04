Team manager Arne Slot, fresh off a title win in his first season replacing Jürgen Klopp, is already under pressure. Van Dijk stressed that the club demands more: "Consistency is the hardest thing in any job, but it's the best way to achieve results and success. We need to find that consistency. We cannot repeat this next season. It is unacceptable."

Van Dijk also dismissed criticism of teammates who had been seen travelling before the Manchester fixture. "I'm not sure if it was a holiday. It was a city break," the Dutchman said. "We're not children. Everyone is an adult."