"I'm not here to make excuses. It's been a very disappointing season so far—one that's simply unacceptable for us—and it's tough," said Florian Wirtz's teammate.
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"An unacceptable season": Virgil van Dijk delivers a brutal assessment following another setback for Liverpool FC
"We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves," van Dijk (34) emphasised. "We have to work hard, turn this around and make sure it doesn't happen again next season, because that's not Liverpool."
Sunday's loss was the defending champions' 18th defeat this season in all competitions, hindering their push for Champions League qualification. Liverpool currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League, trailing United.
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Pressure on Arne Slot is mounting – van Dijk puts his foot down
Team manager Arne Slot, fresh off a title win in his first season replacing Jürgen Klopp, is already under pressure. Van Dijk stressed that the club demands more: "Consistency is the hardest thing in any job, but it's the best way to achieve results and success. We need to find that consistency. We cannot repeat this next season. It is unacceptable."
Van Dijk also dismissed criticism of teammates who had been seen travelling before the Manchester fixture. "I'm not sure if it was a holiday. It was a city break," the Dutchman said. "We're not children. Everyone is an adult."