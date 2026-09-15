SOPA Images
'Truly incredible!' - Alvaro Morata backs Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory after witnessing Barcelona star 'dominating Europe' at just 16
Striker praises teenage sensation
Speaking in an interview with Cadena COPE, the Madrid-born forward shared his perspective on the leading contenders for world football's most prestigious individual accolade. Morata, who has embarked on a fresh chapter of his career in the Segunda Division with Leganes, believes domestic Spanish talent thoroughly deserves the highest recognition. The experienced forward did not hesitate to place Yamal alongside established stars such as Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Kylian Mbappe.
- Buzzi
Morata lauds extreme maturity
Morata emphasised that the teenage winger's relentless work ethic and professional approach often go unnoticed by the wider footballing public. Praising the youngster's football intelligence, Morata stated: "He is much smarter and far more hard-working than many people think, in terms of how he studies matches and how he prepares for them."
The former La Roja skipper also recalled the lasting impression he witnessed first-hand during the youngster's early emergence, adding: "He was dominating Europe at 16 years of age, and what I have seen with my own eyes is truly incredible."
Remarkable journey yields silverware
The pair have shared the pitch 15 times for Spain since an emphatic victory in Georgia in September 2023, where Yamal scored on his international debut while Morata netted a hat-trick.
The La Masia graduate's trophy haul has now reached eight major titles, including a domestic treble with Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign. Having inspired Spain to 2026 World Cup glory following triumphs at Euro 2024 and the Nations League, Yamal stands as the youngest footballer in history to lift both of the international game's most prestigious honours.
- Avalon.red
London gala awaits verdict
The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be officially unveiled during a glittering ceremony in London on October 26. Yamal's inclusion on the 30-man shortlist reinforces his status as a frontrunner to claim the coveted Golden Ball. Until that decisive night arrives, the young forward will aim to maintain his form across domestic and European fronts with Barcelona.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting