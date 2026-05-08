"Already ahead of Dayot Upamecano": BVB have secured a rough diamond who is set to become "a real star"

In today's transfer market, the talent pool is wide open. Every reputable top club has tracked Gadou for years, including BVB. The Borussia first targeted him in summer 2023, when he still had two years left on his youth deal with Paris Saint-Germain. A year later, Bayer Leverkusen narrowly failed to sign him. As recently as March, Books' predecessor Sebastian Kehl watched him at Vienna's Allianz Stadium.

At 1.95 metres, the centre-back offers the Westphalians a defender who, according to Michael Unverdorben, deputy head of sport at Salzburger Nachrichten, is "already further along at this age than Dayot Upamecano was back then". Speaking to SPOX, Unverdorben adds: "He is certainly Salzburg's best centre-back. We've always known he'd command a big move because of his incredible natural ability and huge potential. He's strong in the tackle and in the air, and has everything a defender of international calibre needs."

The Austrians recognised his talent in 2024, paying a then-club-record €10 million to bring the 17-year-old from Paris to Salzburg. Only his future teammate Karim Adeyemi cost more at that age—just €100,000 more in 2018.