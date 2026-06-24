Alisha Lehmann is getting married! Swiss star announces engagement to Montel McKenzie & shares beach proposal snaps

Lehmann is officially off the market after announcing her engagement to boyfriend McKenzie. The Swiss forward, who recently made the move to Leicester City, shared the heartwarming news via her Instagram account on Wednesday, posting a series of professional snaps from the moment McKenzie dropped to one knee.

The proposal took place on a picturesque beach during the couple's summer holiday. Lehmann, dressed in a black mini dress, appeared visibly stunned in the photos, bringing her hands to her face in surprise as her partner presented her with a large diamond ring. The post was simply captioned: “Forever & Always.”