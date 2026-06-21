Alexis Mac Allister explains why Lionel Messi is 'very difficult to learn from' & claims 'there won't be another' player like Argentina's GOAT

Messi continues to defy logic as he approaches the twilight of his career, and his Argentina team-mates are the first to admit they are still in awe. Following a clinical 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 World Cup opener, Mac Allister reflected on what it is like to share a pitch with a player who operates on a different wavelength to everyone else.

"I enjoy being with Leo a lot, there won't be another one like him," Mac Allister told reporters. "It's very different to see it next to him, the things he does are not normal. From my side, I simply take advantage of it, he is very important for us to win, and from another side, the admiration. It's very difficult to learn from what he does, because you have it in your head but you can never do it that way. What I learn from him are the values and the humility he has being who he is."