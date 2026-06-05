Life after Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon & Ona Batlle: What next for Barcelona and how will transfers in Catalunya impact Spain's 2027 Women's World Cup title defence?

Last month, after Pere Romeu's side beat Lyon 4-0 in the Champions League final to complete a wonderful quadruple, three key departures were announced. Alexia Putellas grabbed the headlines, with the two-time Ballon d'Or winner's 14-year stay at her childhood side having come to its end. However, Ona Batlle and Mapi Leon will also be huge misses, as the two defenders move on to pastures new. Salma Paralluelo, who scored twice in that UWCL final, could follow them out the door yet, too.
Barca have been here before. Last summer, questions aplenty were being asked about what this group could achieve, especially in Europe, after a lacklustre transfer window due to financial restraints. They bit back brilliantly and won a fourth Champions League title. But this time is a little bit different, because of the calibre of the departures, with Putellas, Leon and Batlle all world-class talents.
What does this summer mean for Barcelona? And how might it impact Spain, as La Roja prepare to defend their World Cup title in Brazil next year?