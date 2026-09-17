Blood, sweat & tears! Neil vows battered Lions will give their all in 14-year waiting derby

Reflecting on his squad's sheer exhaustion following midweek exertion, Neil highlighted the warrior spirit running through his team. He noted that several players suffered cramps and fell to the turf, forcing him to blood academy graduates to see out matches.

The manager promised that same relentless work ethic will be on display when West Ham arrive.

"What I will guarantee is our lads will leave absolutely everything on the pitch as they always do," Neil declared. "You could see them all cramping up and falling over, but we'll be ready."