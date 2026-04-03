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Alessandro Del Piero backs Antonio Conte for second spell as Italy boss after 'embarrassing' World Cup play-off final defeat
FIGC in state of collapse
Italy’s footballing infrastructure has been plunged into chaos following a historic third consecutive World Cup absence, leading to the immediate resignation of several top FIGC officials. The penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Bosnia-Herzegovina has resulted in many calling for manager Gennaro Gattuso to step down, with the federation facing intense pressure to dismantle the current sporting project. As the Mediterranean giants prepare for another summer in the international wilderness, the focus has shifted from the pitch to a complete systemic overhaul of the national game.
- AFP
Del Piero demands reform
Speaking on the Sky Calcio Unplugged podcast, Del Piero delivered a scathing assessment of the national team's crisis, acknowledging the toxic mixture of anger and disbelief currently surrounding the camp. The 2006 World Champion insisted that the blame extends far beyond just one individual within the federation. He said: "Unfortunately, what I've perceived in these days are many negative feelings, from sadness to anger that shines through for all of us who have followed this path, as well as disappointment and disbelief.
"Finding ourselves out of the World Cup for the third time in a row is also embarrassing, and we must also look at everything that lies behind it. Unfortunately, we are very far from our standards. Many points need to be addressed, not only the one concerning the FIGC president, but it seems to me that today we are very far from solutions."
Conte the primary candidate
With Gattuso expected to depart following the play-off disaster, Conte has emerged as the ideal figure to address the systemic gaps identified by Del Piero. Although the 56-year-old is contracted to Napoli until June 2027, his previous record of 14 wins in 24 matches with the Azzurri makes him the definitive choice for a return to the dugout. Commenting on his former teammate's suitability, the legendary forward added: "He has all the qualities to become the potential new coach; he is obviously a potential candidate."
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Structural overhaul looms
The FIGC must now navigate a complex legal minefield to secure a proven winner like Conte while reeling from the recent wave of high-profile resignations, including national icon Gianluigi Buffon and president Gabriele Gravina. Failure to stabilise the environment before the upcoming Nations League cycle risks a fourth consecutive qualifying disaster, a scenario that would represent the ultimate collapse of Italian footballing prestige.