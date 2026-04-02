Gennaro Gattuso set to pay the consequences for Italy's latest World Cup disaster as two big-name candidates emerge to replace AC Milan legend

As the Italian federation begins the painful process of reconstruction, two heavyweights have already emerged as the primary candidates to take the reins. Reports from Sky Italia suggest that Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri are the names at the top of the wishlist for the FIGC. Both managers possess the elite pedigree required to handle the pressure of the national team, though both are currently tied to major clubs. Conte, who previously oversaw a highly credible Euro 2016 campaign with the Azzurri, is currently at the helm of Napoli, while Allegri is back in the dugout at Milan. While respective club owners Aurelio De Laurentiis and Gerry Cardinale may be reluctant to lose their respective managers mid-project, the lure of the blue shirt and a long-term reconstruction mission could prove difficult for either tactician to turn down.