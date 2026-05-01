According to Di Marzio, Milan are hoping to solve their attacking problems with a versatile striker like Jesus. With Santiago Gimenez sidelined for much of the season after his move from Feyenoord Rotterdam, the Rossoneri turned to Niclas Füllkrug during the winter transfer window. However, the German international has been even less convincing than Gimenez during his loan spell from West Ham United, so Milan are unlikely to exercise their option to buy and will let Füllkrug return to England at the end of the season. The 33-year-old's next move remains unclear, with VfL Wolfsburg reportedly interested.

With no recognised centre-forward currently fit and in form, manager Massimiliano Allegri has experimented with Christopher Nkunku, Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic in the number nine role this term. Expected to return to the Champions League next season, the club is determined to secure a high-calibre striker before then.