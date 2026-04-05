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A surprise recommendation... Bruno Fernandes names his successor at Manchester United

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Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market, with the Red Devils’ management keen to strengthen the squad and secure the future of their midfield.

Reports in the British newspaper "The Mirror" have revealed that the team captain, Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, has nominated a young player from the Premier League as his potential successor at Old Trafford.

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    Bruno Fernandes names his successor

    Manchester United are keeping tabs on several players during the summer transfer window, but Bruno Fernandes has praised the potential of West Ham star Matheus Fernandes, who could take his place in the future, particularly given the likelihood of Casemiro and Manuel Ogarti leaving.

    Matheus Fernandes is 21 years old and has excelled with his current side despite inconsistent results and the threat of relegation from the Premier League, making it difficult for West Ham to keep him, whilst Manchester United have placed him on their shortlist of top targets.

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    The Red Devils' future midfield

    Manchester United are exploring options to strengthen their midfield, with high-profile names such as Elliott Anderson and Sandro Tonali in the mix, but a recommendation from the captain himself has made Matheus the subject of the greatest interest.

    At international level, Matheus was called up for the first time to represent Portugal during the March internationals, and as he continues to shine, it appears that Manchester United are considering a move for him, according to a report in The Sun.

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    Bruno’s future and the need for renewal

    Bruno Fernandes’ contract runs until 2027, and he remains a first-team star, but the club’s management recognises that relying on the 31-year-old is not a long-term solution, particularly following rumours last summer of interest from Saudi clubs, which ultimately did not result in his departure.

    The Mirror report notes that Matheus moved to West Ham last summer from Southampton for £40 million following the latter’s relegation, and has featured in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring three goals, which has attracted the attention of several European clubs.

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    Competition from Manchester City

    On the other hand, Manchester United may face competition from their rivals Manchester City, who have the advantage of having closely monitored the player, particularly as their new sporting director, Hugo Viana, previously oversaw Matheus’s first professional contract at Sporting Lisbon, and with a potential interest in signing him following Bernardo Silva’s departure this summer.

    Indications suggest that signing Matheus would reinforce Manchester United’s policy of signing young players with Premier League experience, as was the case with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo last summer.

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