Multiple media outlets report that, after failing to secure Anthony Gordon, FC Bayern Munich have now identified PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari as their new preferred option for the attack.
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"A massive transfer fee" and a formal written offer are on the table. FC Bayern are reportedly preparing a surprise transfer
Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern Munich are already in talks with Atta Saibari, with discussions gathering pace after Gordon's snub. The Moroccan is said to be "eager to join Bayern this summer". Sky later confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the club had submitted a formal written offer to Saibari and his representatives.
Sky adds that Bayern are still in touch with other targets.
Saibari is under contract in Eindhoven until 2029, and according to Romano, he is now waiting for the Dutch champions to announce their asking price. Rumours also link Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain with the attacking midfielder.
Local Dutch paper Eindhovens Dagblad adds that PSV are fully aware of Bayern's interest and are preparing to demand a "huge transfer fee" for their star.
That fee could exceed 60 million euros. That figure roughly matches the ceiling Bayern had set during their failed pursuit of Anthony Gordon, so the Dutch club's valuation is unlikely to derail the deal. Sky still reports "clear financial limits" for the German champions, though no precise number is given.
Bayern are also edging closer to securing the vital revenue from Joao Palhinha's sale, money they urgently need from loaned players this summer to fund new signings. Contrary to reports that Palhinha was considering a return to Sporting Lisbon, the midfielder now favours staying at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Romano. The English side, who narrowly avoided relegation and had Palhinha on loan from Munich last season, reportedly hold a buy-option worth around €30 million and are said to be keen to exercise it.
- AFP
A potential FCB signing? Ismael Saibari has just scored a stunning goal against Bayern.
Bayern Munich is prioritising the signing of a new attacker for the upcoming summer transfer window. The club seeks a versatile forward capable of playing on the wings and providing cover for Harry Kane in the centre.
Gordon had been identified as a suitable candidate, with reports suggesting Bayern had even reached an agreement with the England international. However, the winger chose FC Barcelona instead, with the Catalan club set to pay Newcastle United up to €80 million in transfer fees.
Saibari is now said to be the next name under consideration at Säbener Straße, as he matches the required profile. The Moroccan international primarily plays on the wings or in the number ten role, though he can also operate as a centre-forward.
During PSV Eindhoven's 1-2 loss to Bayern at the end of the Champions League group stage in late January, for instance, he partnered up front and calmly equalised to make it 1-1. His blend of technique, dynamism and goal threat has clearly impressed the FCB hierarchy, led by sporting director Max Eberl.
Could Ismael Saibari enhance his stock during the World Cup?
Saibari came through the youth ranks of Belgian heavyweights RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk. In 2020 he switched from Genk's U21 setup to PSV's reserve side, and after impressing he graduated to Eindhoven's first team for the 2022/23 campaign.
He has since become a key figure at PSV, especially over the past two campaigns, delivering consistently during their domestic title runs and providing standout moments in the Champions League, most memorably his "dream goal" against Bayern.
That presents a tricky situation for FC Bayern: if the midfielder shines for dark-horse Morocco at the upcoming World Cup, PSV may raise its asking price still further. Saibari is a regular in the Moroccan attack midfield and already played a key role at the Africa Cup of Nations around the turn of the year. Morocco opens its World Cup campaign against Brazil, and with Scotland and Haiti completing the group, reaching the knockout stage is the minimum target.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern are reportedly interested in Ismael Saibari, whose statistics for PSV Eindhoven are under scrutiny.
Games
142 goals
Goals
42 assists
Assists: 29
29 trophies
Titles
Three-time Eredivisie winner, two-time KNVB Cup winner.