After assisting Eberechi Eze’s early opener for Arsenal, Havertz collapsed to the turf in obvious pain roughly 20 minutes later. Initial TV replays offered no clear explanation for the Germany forward’s injury.

After several minutes of treatment from Arsenal’s medical staff on the sidelines, the forward limped off, clearly frustrated, with Sky pundit Thomas Hitzlsperger suggesting a groin injury. Viktor Gyökeres replaced Havertz in the 34th minute.

The extent of the injury to the former Leverkusen man is unknown, with any initial diagnosis expected only after further assessment in the hours following the match.