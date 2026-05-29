It was a promising start, and the first words of praise quickly followed. "A very, very, very good player who will take us a long way," said Stephan Lichtsteiner. "He's in a class of his own – you just have to say: wow!"
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"A circus footballer, a fair-weather player": A top BVB prospect is facing ridicule and an uncertain future
FC Basel had little to celebrate on 1 February. The reigning Swiss champions had just lost 2–1 at home to newly promoted FC Thun, the surprise league leaders who would go on to win the title. The defeat widened the gap to the summit from seven points to 13.
Julien Duranville, however, impressed on his first start, just as he had done a week earlier as a substitute. Just three days after his six-month loan move from Borussia Dortmund was finalised, the young Belgian set up a dramatic 4-3 away win at FC Zurich with the decisive assist in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
Ludovic Magnin was still on the touchline at the Letzigrund Stadium for FCB, but a day later—after 33 competitive matches—he was replaced by Lichtsteiner. The managerial change had been expected, as results at the ambitious club from the Rhine had been poor even before the winter break.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Basel had a season to forget.
Despite Lichtsteiner's rich playing career abroad, he was a blank canvas as a coach. He had never led a professional side, arriving from fourth-tier Swiss club FC Wettswil. In hindsight, his appointment marked a pivotal—and disastrous—turning point in Basel's season.
Three crucial fixtures followed, and all were lost: Basel succumbed to Viktoria Plzeň at home in the Europa League, effectively ending their European hopes; they then suffered the aforementioned league defeat to Thun; and shortly after they were eliminated from the Swiss Cup quarter-finals in St. Gallen.
This backdrop is essential for judging Duranville's time in Basel. "Those three defeats changed the entire dynamic within the team. That, in turn, made it incredibly difficult for someone like Duranville to develop properly in that atmosphere," Linus Schauffert, editor of the Baseler Zeitung, told SPOX.
- IMAGO / Pius Koller
Julien Duranville in Basel: 17 appearances, two goals, one assist.
Despite missing nearly four months at BVB after suffering an acromioclavicular joint sprain at the Club World Cup, and managing only 124 minutes for the U23s in the Regionalliga, Duranville still arrived in Basel as a highly rated prospect. Having lost striker Philip Otegha to HSV in the winter, the club's goal-scoring woes were well documented, and—unable to sign a recognised forward—they looked to Duranville to fill the void.
Yet in 17 competitive appearances he contributed only two goals and the single assist from his debut, spending an average of just under 49 minutes on the pitch per outing. He started 11 times.
Despite the stage being set for a bigger impression, he shared the right-wing duties with summer signing Ibrahim Salah, as Benie Traore remained a fixture on the left.
- IMAGO / Manuel Stefan
Duranville "wasn't exactly keen to play for Basel"
Basel, now led by Lichtsteiner, and especially Duranville, failed to impress. Club legend Erni Maissen, writing for Nau, delivered an early, damning verdict on the Belgian: "Duranville is a circus footballer, a fair-weather player. He's always where nothing much is happening," the 68-year-old wrote in his column.
Editor Schauffert takes a more measured view: "Duranville has had his chances, but hasn't really made much of an impact. What he's shown has always been decent." Schauffert attributes the Belgian's stalled progress to individual shortcomings.
"In terms of his approach and talent, he is, of course, outstanding. You could tell that straight away. He doesn't really belong in this league and needs to play at a higher level," he says. "You got the feeling that he knew that himself very well and wasn't exactly burning to play for Basel. He often lacked the final bit of determination in his actions."
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Duranville, near Basel: "He was already showing a playful touch."
This should concern any observer, because Duranville, a player of unquestionable talent, was once tipped by Vincent Kompany—now Bayern's manager—as a future Ballon d'Or winner. Although the winger has been hampered by a series of injuries throughout his professional career, he must now raise his game across the board—especially by showing greater seriousness.
"He was playing in a very playful manner and was also taking risks with a lot of backheels, through balls, one-twos and three-way moves," says Schauffert. "As a result, he occasionally lost possession in a way that could have been avoided. On the other hand, FC Basel's play in the second half of the season was characterised by numerous individual errors and poor decisions. Duranville was no exception."
Basel, who began the campaign as double champions, slumped to fifth in the championship round with a negative goal difference and 19 points adrift of Thun. Lichtsteiner's points average of 1.05 after 19 games is extremely poor, leaving the club to miss every target and brace for a major overhaul at all levels.
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Does Julien Duranville still have a future at BVB?
Duranville ticks the boxes for a fresh start: young, highly talented and likely to fetch a healthy transfer fee later. Nevertheless, Dortmund rejected FCB's request for a buy-back option. Instead, Basel could cash in via a sell-on clause worth an unknown—yet reported to be substantial—sum should BVB sell the player, who remains under contract until 2028.
That appears to be the German runners-up's plan. Last December, coach Niko Kovac delivered a blunt verdict on the Belgian's continued absence from the squad: "We're at BVB, and there are some really good players at BVB. He's one of them, but the others are better."
Borussia had paid a hefty €8.5 million for the then-16-year-old in January 2023, but the gamble has not paid off. Nevertheless, his blistering pace, excellent dribbling and sharp changes of direction with the ball still mark him out as a future player of the highest calibre.
- IMAGO / Manuel Stefan
Duranville's time at BVB could be coming to an end after 691 minutes of playing time
Just four months ago, the mood in Dortmund was much the same. Sebastian Kehl, the now-sacked sporting director, had sent Duranville to Basel, saying he was a player "in whom we continue to see great potential", adding, "We are convinced that this move is the right one for his future prospects here at BVB."
Kehl is now history at the Westphalian club, and Duranville could face a similar fate. For various reasons, he has failed to make a name for himself in Basel, and if a worthwhile offer arrives, the two parties are likely to part ways after his 691 minutes of first-team action for BVB.