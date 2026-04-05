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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A Brazilian deal has Real Madrid salivating

Transfers
Real Madrid
Real Betis
LaLiga
Natan
Spain

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their defence with a high-profile Brazilian signing during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The website Fichajes reports that Real Madrid are targeting Brazilian defender Natan, who currently plays for Real Betis.

Natan is 25 years old and is under contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2030.

Natan has not gone unnoticed by Real Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their defence with a solid player capable of further development.

Real Madrid officials believe that signing Natan would be a strong addition in both the short and long term, thanks to his age, current form and future potential.

  • Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Natan brings solidity to Real Betis' defence

    Natan is enjoying the best moments of his career, providing solidity, strength and confidence at the heart of Real Betis’ defence.

    His ability to read the game, his aerial prowess and his reliability in one-on-one situations have made him one of the standout defenders in La Liga.

    Natan’s performances have also been crucial in keeping Real Betis in the race for Champions League qualification, with the team currently sitting fifth in La Liga on 45 points.

    One of Natan’s most notable potential advantages is his expected price tag, with Real Betis reportedly willing to let him leave for €40 million – a reasonable sum for top clubs in the current market, particularly given the player’s calibre.

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