2026 World Cup group stage draw: Fixtures and broadcasters

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for football, culminating in the 2026 World Cup. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July, the tournament will be the first to feature 48 national teams since the competition began in 1930.

This 23rd edition will be the first to include 48 teams since the tournament’s 1930 debut, promising huge crowds and high-quality fixtures.

A star-studded lineup is expected, headlined by Argentina , the reigning champions, will aim to retain their trophy, while runners-up France chase a third star and veteran Carlo Ancelotti guides Brazil in their quest to end a 24-year wait for another title.

The tournament will also feature a record seven Arab teams so far—Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar—with the possibility of an eighth, Iraq, advancing via the intercontinental play-offs.

Below, Koora provides the full group-stage schedule, live results and broadcast details for every match.