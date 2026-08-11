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'It's always dangerous' - Luis Enrique breaks silence on Liverpool target Bradley Barcola as PSG future remains uncertain
Enrique refuses to discuss Barcola speculation
Enrique has adopted a characteristically firm stance when questioned about the future of Barcola, who has emerged as a primary target for Liverpool this summer. The French winger, who caught the eye with three goals at the World Cup, is back in training with the Parisian giants ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa in Salzburg.
However, with the Premier League side circling, Enrique was unwilling to provide any clarity on whether his young star would remain at the Parc des Princes beyond the current window.
Speaking to the media ahead of the showpiece event, the PSG boss made his position clear regarding individual transfer talk. "I don’t know and I don’t want to speak about any player individually," Enrique stated. "Because it’s always dangerous when you are asking something positive or negative about a player. I stay focused on my team."
The refusal to comment comes at a time when reports in France suggest that personal terms have already been agreed between Barcola and the Merseyside club, leaving only a transfer fee to be negotiated.
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Iraola’s search for attacking reinforcements
Liverpool’s interest in Barcola is driven by new manager Andoni Iraola, who is determined to add pace and quality to his wide options during his debut campaign at Anfield. While the Reds have already secured the loan signing of Ronald Araujo from Barcelona and permanent additions like Victor Munoz, the search for a specialist winger continues.
"I think it is difficult to say a number. When the market is open, you have to be always open to new options to improve the squad," Iraola explained last month. "There are obvious situations where we need to sign players. Winger for example, we definitely need to sign a winger, but there are other situations where we will have to analyse what the market gives you, what is the cost, how we also see the players we have."
PSG’s difficult Super Cup preparation
While the Barcola saga bubbles in the background, Enrique has had to deal with far from ideal preparations for the Super Cup. A significant portion of his squad only returned to training last Monday following their exploits at the World Cup.
"We are going to train today," added The PSG boss. "We are tying to analyse everything and after that we are going to make our decision. It’s a surreal situation. The international players, French, Spanish, arrived on Monday. That’s just one week. But we prepared in the best way possible and we’re happy to play this game, because it means we won an important title, the Champions League. It’s very important for us and our club to win. But in terms of preparation, it’s not what it should have been."
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The ambitious quest for European dominance
Despite the disruption, Enrique’s long-term vision remains fixed on domestic and European dominance. Having guided PSG to nine trophies over the last two seasons, the former Barcelona manager is now aiming to emulate Real Madrid by securing a third consecutive Champions League crown.
This ambition requires a deep and talented squad, yet the potential influx of new signings like Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Godts, and Ferran Torres could facilitate Barcola’s departure if a triple-figure offer is tabled by the Reds.
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